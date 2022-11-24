Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 291,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 337,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$55.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.