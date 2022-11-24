Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 796 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after buying an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

GIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.78. 2,379,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.97.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.