Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

GDX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 34,294,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,015,951. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

