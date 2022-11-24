Smith Moore & CO. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $369.84. 2,590,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

