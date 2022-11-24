Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $361.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,741. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.86 and its 200 day moving average is $321.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.