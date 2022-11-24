Smith Moore & CO. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 21,486,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,963,416. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

