Smith Moore & CO. Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.89. 2,901,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,519. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

