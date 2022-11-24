Smith Moore & CO. Sells 12,136 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF makes up about 0.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.51% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,238 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 677,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after acquiring an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,321,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,113,000 after purchasing an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,584,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 146,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,423. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

