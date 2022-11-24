Smith Moore & CO. Trims Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 7.76% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 131,801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HEQT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 38,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,939. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35.

