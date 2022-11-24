Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 266,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 127,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 1,041.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 931,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 849,958 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,504,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 507,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 437,826 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,287,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 286,057 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

