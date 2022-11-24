Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.00 Per Share

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $13.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.55. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2023 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

NYSE SQM opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $287,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $218,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 109.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.