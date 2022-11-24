SOLVE Price Tops $0.0246 on Major Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $320,052.56 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

