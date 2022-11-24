SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.16. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 8,055 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

