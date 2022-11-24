Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of SWX opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.