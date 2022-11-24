S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $358.27 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

