SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.22. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 48,113 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPAR Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPAR Group worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.