SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.22. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 48,113 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPAR Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
SPAR Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.
Featured Stories
