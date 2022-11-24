SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Trimmed by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.