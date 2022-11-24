SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $465.10. 537,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,618. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.67 and its 200 day moving average is $438.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

