Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Given Buy Rating at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,379.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,246,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,330,426.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 156,739 shares of company stock worth $152,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

About Star Equity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

