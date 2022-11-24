Stargate Finance Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $56.01 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process."

