Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll Buys 8,220 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,544.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll acquired 6,834 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $12,096.18.

On Friday, November 11th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 8,417 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $13,972.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll bought 15,193 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $26,131.96.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of WHLR remained flat at $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.83, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 699,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

