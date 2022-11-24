Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$68.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.96.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.26. 265,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,804. The company has a market cap of C$60.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

