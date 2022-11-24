StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
