StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.

GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

