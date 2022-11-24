StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.42.
Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance
GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
