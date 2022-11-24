StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

