StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.74. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

