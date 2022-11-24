StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.74. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
