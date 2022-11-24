StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.74. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.