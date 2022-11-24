StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.