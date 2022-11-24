StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.