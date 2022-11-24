StockNews.com Downgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.61. 379,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

