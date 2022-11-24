StockNews.com Lowers Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.75.

WM opened at $164.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.28. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

