StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 18,600 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.52.

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 160.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 206,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after buying an additional 150,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at $3,886,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

