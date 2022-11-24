Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $254.26. 858,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

