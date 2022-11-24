Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $20.53 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,300 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 1.08% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

AOR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.59. 385,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,896. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

