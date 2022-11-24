Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 144,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $86.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

