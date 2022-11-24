Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

