Stratis Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.65 or 0.07242039 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032726 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077841 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060714 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009916 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023405 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,370,351 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.