Streakk 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $204,306.08 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $204,306.08 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $274.91 or 0.01663917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.68 or 0.08561513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00480108 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.09 or 0.29456587 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 271.64876064 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $326,908.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

