Streamr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Streamr has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

