Strike Price Hits $11.16 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Strike has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and $4.24 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00067484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.99 or 0.29503710 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,452,407 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.