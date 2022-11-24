Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMMF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

