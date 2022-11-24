Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.68

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $20.56. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 9,875 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $56,696 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Protective Life Corp bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $641,000. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

