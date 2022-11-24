SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.06. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.18.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Stories

