Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading Down 8.2%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 57,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 183,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGI shares. Cormark lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$27.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.