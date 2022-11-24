Surge Energy Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

