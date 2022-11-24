S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
S&W Seed Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.