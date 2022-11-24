Swipe (SXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.96 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $112.76 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.06 or 0.08568953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.16 or 0.00483549 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.13 or 0.29667726 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

