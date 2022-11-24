Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.22. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
About Symbolic Logic
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.