Synapse Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.51 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Synapse has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $118.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

