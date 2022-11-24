Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Syros Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $4.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $43.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.