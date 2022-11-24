Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458,095 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,094,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,683,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931,904. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

